Home»Today's Stories

Medication errors in disabled centre

Thursday, January 04, 2018
By Noel Baker
Senior Reporter and Social Affairs Correspondent

Health watchdog Hiqa has found “a significant number of medication errors” at a centre for people with disabilities, including instances where medication was found on the floor or had gone missing.

An inspection into the Camphill Community Grangemockler facility in Co Tipperary was triggered after Hiqa “received unsolicited information concerning a number of drug errors occurring in the centre and the staffing arrangements in place to provide a safe service to the residents”, according to a report published yesterday.

The facility, home to 19 residents at the time of the inspection, is operated by Camphill Communities of Ireland.

Of the five outcomes assessed in the inspection, four were found to have major non-compliances and the inspection report concluded “while the person in charge was responsive to the regulatory process and was making a concerted effort to provide safe, person-centred services with the limited resources she had available to her, the unsolicited information received by Hiqa was substantiated and residents were in receipt of a service that was unsafe and not adequately meeting some of their assessed needs”.

According to the inspection report: “On viewing a number of incident-report forms, the inspectors were concerned that a significant number of medication errors had occurred in the centre over the months of May, June, July and August 2017.

“Documentation retrieved by the inspectors informed that these errors included incorrect administration of medication, medication not being administered when it should, the use of p.r.n. medicine [pro re nata — taken ‘as needed’] not in line with strict administration protocols and medication going missing.”

It also found that the procedures in place for the ordering, storing and administration of medication were not safe and put residents at risk, noting “a significant amount of medication errors recorded in this centre over the last four months”.

It criticised the management and auditing systems: “On a number of occasions it was also recorded that medications were found on the floor or had gone missing.”

The report did acknowledge that the provider had given written assurances that all the shortcomings would be addressed and said the person in charge was aware of the issues at the centre and making every effort to address them, but “she was significantly challenged by the lack of resources at hand”.

Administration of medicine was also an issue at another facility, Centre 4 of the Cheeverstown House Residential Services (Senior Citizens) in Dublin 6, run by Cheeverstown House Limited. The inspection report noted that medication management in the centre “required significant improvement to ensure suitable practices relating to the storing, disposal and administration of medication”.

On entering one house, one inspector observed the medication press was open and unattended.

Hiqa published 22 inspection reports yesterday, with good practice in evidence in most centres.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

Health

Related Articles

Report into foster care in mid-west shows 30 carers had no evidence of garda vetting

Oberstown centre working with HIQA to address issues: Director

Inspection of foster care services in Cork has found major non-compliances

More in this Section

Terror link probe in deadly Dundalk spree

Minister Denis Naughten links frequent storms to climate change

Alan Kelly rules out Labour leadership bid — for now

Gardaí probe possible terror link in fatal Dundalk stabbing


Breaking Stories

Number of patients queuing for hospital beds falls below 600

Two arrested after €70k cocaine seizure

This is the shop that sold the €38.9m Euromillions ticket

’Scissor Sister’ Linda Mulhall released from prison

Lifestyle

Tower of inspiration for Cork writers

Jarlath’s organ freeman show

Making Cents: Brave new world for your 2018 finances

Dieting fads through the years

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 03, 2018

    • 3
    • 8
    • 15
    • 22
    • 25
    • 27
    • 20

Full Lotto draw results »