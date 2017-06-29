Home»Today's Stories

Mediation at Cork Traveller site eases tensions

Thursday, June 29, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

Mediation has helped ease tensions on a halting site as gardaí confirmed that no shots were fired during clashes earlier this week.

Members of the armed Regional Support Unit were deployed to the Spring Lane halting site in Ballyvolane, on the northside of Cork, on Monday after reports that shots had been fired.

The alarm was raised as members of two extended family groups clashed after the outcome of a court case in Cork that morning.

The response unit, detectives and other gardaí spent some time on and around the site until calm was restored. They also spoke to several individuals on the site.

Supt Mick Comyns said last night that following a detailed investigation, gardaí are now completely satisfied that no shots were discharged on the halting site on Monday.

He said while tensions were running high at the time, the Garda presence helped defuse the situation, and that ongoing Garda involvement in a mediation process has helped calm tensions.

The tensions on Monday were linked to the acquittal of a man who was accused of attacking another man on the halting site with a machete, cutting off one of his fingers.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Five held and illegal firearms seized in garda raids

Senior detective appeals to missing Tina Satchwell

Jailed for sexually assaulting niece, 12

4%-8.5% discounts for 1m Electric Ireland customers


Breaking Stories

Vera Twomey announces Ava will start medical cannabis treatment tomorrow - in Holland

Dail hears call to end use of anti malarial drug by Defence Forces

Lucky player scoops €500,000 in Lotto Plus 1 draw

Judge to give convicted sex offender one last chance

Lifestyle

Hand of Fate: Have faith in the hand you are dealt

Sean O’Hagan returns to 'cosmopolitan' Cork

Nude dating show Naked Attraction will see singletons revealing a lot about themselves

'Everybody cheats on everybody': Technology and its impact on human behaviour

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, June 28, 2017

    • 6
    • 10
    • 15
    • 25
    • 34
    • 45
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 