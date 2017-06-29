Mediation at Cork Traveller site eases tensions

Mediation has helped ease tensions on a halting site as gardaí confirmed that no shots were fired during clashes earlier this week.

Members of the armed Regional Support Unit were deployed to the Spring Lane halting site in Ballyvolane, on the northside of Cork, on Monday after reports that shots had been fired.

The alarm was raised as members of two extended family groups clashed after the outcome of a court case in Cork that morning.

The response unit, detectives and other gardaí spent some time on and around the site until calm was restored. They also spoke to several individuals on the site.

Supt Mick Comyns said last night that following a detailed investigation, gardaí are now completely satisfied that no shots were discharged on the halting site on Monday.

He said while tensions were running high at the time, the Garda presence helped defuse the situation, and that ongoing Garda involvement in a mediation process has helped calm tensions.

The tensions on Monday were linked to the acquittal of a man who was accused of attacking another man on the halting site with a machete, cutting off one of his fingers.