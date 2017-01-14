Home»Today's Stories

Media ‘stirred up civil disobedience’ with water charges

Saturday, January 14, 2017
Olivia Kelleher

The media stirred up civil disobedience in relation to water charges, according to Cork Fine Gael TD Jim Daly, who said RTÉ advertised protests as if they were St Patrick’s Day parades.

Mr Daly told the Patricia Messenger Show on C103 the media was “overly enthusiastic” in relation to publicising water charges protests.

“The media, particularly RTÉ, really went to town at the time as well on the water charges issues. And when I think of the time when they were on RTÉ’s website putting up all the lists of protests and the times they were happening as if they were Patrick’s Day parades. These were protests and gatherings for people to be disobedient but they were really being egged on by a very enthusiastic media.”

He put it down to protesters being encouraged as the media were bored of reporting on a Government with a massive majority.

READ NEXT John Halligan to marry partner in Cork

He also accepted the Irish Water issue was “too rushed as the troika were in town”.

“There was an over- enthusiastic embracing of it by the minister of the time, Phil Hogan, and indeed the government of the time. There is no doubt we tried to achieve way too much, too quickly, too soon. I was reading the timeline of the events to date for Irish Water and from 2013 to have it set up in January 2014 — the amount of huge debts. It really was too much. And people were on their knees in the midst of austerity.”

However, water charges protester John O’Donovan refuted any suggestion that the media overly assisted anti-water charges campaigners.

“This story became the biggest story in the country. And people thought this story would maybe disappear overnight.

“RTÉ had to cover the marches and what they did show on the screen actually was [a case] of if you blink you would miss it. Overall we didn’t get a fair share of the whip.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Boy left brain damaged, blind at birth to get €1.35m

Tenants under threat of eviction after flats sale can stay

Cork City Council owed €5m rent as half of tenants in arrears

Fine Gael spent €3m on election but ‘saved party from greater seat loss’


Breaking Stories

€150,000 worth of stolen property recovered during Operation Thor

Gardaí investigate armed robbery in Wexford

Winner of the BT Young Scientist & Technology Exhibition announced

Limerick Strand apartment residents claim "victory" in stand off with owners

Lifestyle

When U2 found what they were looking for

Playing America’s ultimate first lady

Can teenagers learn to be a parent in just a weekend?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 