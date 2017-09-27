Home»Today's Stories

Mayweather shows off Conor McGregor artwork on display at his home

Wednesday, September 27, 2017
By Joe Leogue

He may have unfavourably compared Conor McGregor to an ant, but the Irishman clearly made a big impression on Floyd Mayweather, who has shown off an artwork he commissioned for his home that includes the MMA star.

The image of both boxers in front of their respective flags split in two to hang from either side of a doorway in Mayweather's mansion.

The stunning image of The Nortorius will be a constant reminder of just how much money that fight made both men.

The undefeated former boxer unveiled the piece on social media, posting a picture of himself with the portrait along with the caption: “Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home.”

The piece is made from broken glass by Tiffanie Anderson, also known as ‘The Pretty Artist’, who created a large, single image of both men in front of their respective national flags. The piece was then split to hang from either side of a doorway in Mayweather’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Mayweather — who earned a nine-figure salary for his bout with McGregor — reportedly spent $26m (€22m) on the mansion following his August fight with the Crumlin man.

‘Money’ Mayweather dismissed comparisons between himself and McGregor in the build-up to their bout by describing himself as an “elephant”.

“An elephant don’t beef with ants. An elephant is so large he don’t even see ants,” he said of McGregor — and Mayweather’s new pad is large enough to house a herd of elephants.

Forbes reported that the house is a 15,096 sq ft French modern mansion that boasts a gourmet kitchen imported from Italy, dual-bath master suite with treetop terrace, an outdoor pool with a black-and-white marble surround, and a guesthouse.

As well as a spacious living room, it is reported that the mansion also hosts a panelled library, a motor court for Mayweather’s collection of sports cars, a 20-seat cinema, and a home gym.

Mayweather’s six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home will allow him to pick his clothes for the day from custom walk-in closets, and entertain guests at a cocktail bar with a transparent wine storage display wall.

The house was remodelled by Nile Niami, a former film producer turned property developer to the stars, whose clients include the entrepreneurial Winklevoss twins, who famously sued Facebook and rapper Sean Combs.


