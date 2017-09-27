Mayweather shows off Conor McGregor artwork on display at his home

He may have unfavourably compared Conor McGregor to an ant, but the Irishman clearly made a big impression on Floyd Mayweather, who has shown off an artwork he commissioned for his home that includes the MMA star.

The stunning image of The Nortorius will be a constant reminder of just how much money that fight made both men.

The undefeated former boxer unveiled the piece on social media, posting a picture of himself with the portrait along with the caption: “Exclusive timeless artwork in my Beverly Hills home.”

The piece is made from broken glass by Tiffanie Anderson, also known as ‘The Pretty Artist’, who created a large, single image of both men in front of their respective national flags. The piece was then split to hang from either side of a doorway in Mayweather’s Beverly Hills mansion.

Mayweather — who earned a nine-figure salary for his bout with McGregor — reportedly spent $26m (€22m) on the mansion following his August fight with the Crumlin man.

‘Money’ Mayweather dismissed comparisons between himself and McGregor in the build-up to their bout by describing himself as an “elephant”.

“An elephant don’t beef with ants. An elephant is so large he don’t even see ants,” he said of McGregor — and Mayweather’s new pad is large enough to house a herd of elephants.

Forbes reported that the house is a 15,096 sq ft French modern mansion that boasts a gourmet kitchen imported from Italy, dual-bath master suite with treetop terrace, an outdoor pool with a black-and-white marble surround, and a guesthouse.

As well as a spacious living room, it is reported that the mansion also hosts a panelled library, a motor court for Mayweather’s collection of sports cars, a 20-seat cinema, and a home gym.

Mayweather’s six-bedroom, 10-bathroom home will allow him to pick his clothes for the day from custom walk-in closets, and entertain guests at a cocktail bar with a transparent wine storage display wall.

The house was remodelled by Nile Niami, a former film producer turned property developer to the stars, whose clients include the entrepreneurial Winklevoss twins, who famously sued Facebook and rapper Sean Combs.