Maurice McCabe fearful over Charleton Tribunal

Garda whistleblower, Sergeant Maurice McCabe, has expressed concern at plans by senior members of the force to unite behind one legal team at the tribunal investigating an alleged smear campaign against him.

Commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan, and her predecessor, Martin Callinan, applied jointly to the tribunal, through barrister, Conor Dignam, for legal representation at hearings due to begin in the coming months.

It is expected Mr Dignam will make applications for other senior officers, when hearings get under way.

Sgt McCabe’s barrister, the senator and former justice minister, Michael McDowell, told the tribunal, yesterday, that his client is deeply concerned at the move, which he fears could give rise to conflicts of interest.

Sgt McCabe wants to ensure garda witnesses feel free to give evidence independently, even where it might reflect badly on a colleague. Tribunal chairman, Peter Charleton, is to consider the applications and objections, and return with a decision next Monday.

Twelve applications were made for legal representation for the first phase of the tribunal, which will consider the claims that Sgt McCabe was the victim of a deliberate campaign to create doubt over his character and motivations, while he was whistleblowing on wrongdoing and failings within the force.

The second phase will consider any other disclosures, made by other gardaí, about wrongdoing in the force.

Among those seeking representation is Superintendent David Taylor, the former garda press officer who made a protected disclosure, claiming he was directed to spread false and damaging stories about Sgt McCabe.

Tusla, the Child and Family Agency, which mishandled a false claim of sexual assault against Sgt McCabe, also made an application, as did a number of middle-ranking gardaí, and whistleblower, Garda Keith Harrison.

An application was also made for TD, John McGuinness. The former chairman of the Public Accounts Committee says he was approached by Callinan, and told Sgt McCabe was not to be trusted, just before the committee was to hear from Sgt McCabe.

A number of media organisations also sought representation, as the tribunal will be investigating contacts between gardaí and journalists and broadcasters.