Mass burglar left getaway bike with his name on it

A Dublin man left a bicycle with his name on a sticker attached to it on church grounds after making off with €500 of Mass donations, a court has heard.

Justin Murray, aged 38, cycled to the Church of Our Lady of Victories in Ballymun to “creep” in and steal money but fled on foot when he was seen taking collection envelopes by a parishioner.

Gardaí later found the bike, which had a sticker with “Justin Murray” on it, discarded on the church grounds.

Murray, of Moatview Court, Coolock, affirmed signed pleas of guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to stealing cash at the church on November 6, 2016.

He has 77 previous convictions, including 10 thefts and 20 burglaries.

Garda Ross Brierley said he and colleagues also identified Murray as the thief from CCTV in the area.

The garda told Fiona Murphy, prosecuting, that a parishioner who had been helping out after Mass that morning saw a male enter and take money from the church collection.

At first she thought he was there to help, but soon realised he was stealing money.

She said the male fled on foot when he spotted her.

Garda Brierley said he arrested Murray the next day at a shopping centre after he and colleagues were satisfied he was the culprit.

He said Murray was on bail for a robbery at the time.

He agreed with Dean Kelly, defending,

that Murray’s early guilty plea was of great assistance.

Mr Kelly submitted to Judge Elma Sheahan that his client was on an enhanced regime in custody and wished to be transferred to Cork Prison as he found it easier to stay off heroin in that institution.

Judge Sheahan ordered a probation report and remanded Murray in continuing custody until February next year.