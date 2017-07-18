Home»Today's Stories

Mary Mitchell O’Connor won’t be drawn on €16k top-up

Tuesday, July 18, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Super junior minister Mary Mitchell O’Connor has refused to say if she is still seeking a €16,288 salary top-up linked to the role despite the fact that the payment would need new legislation to be passed by the Dáil.

The Fine Gael TD declined to clarify the situation on three occasions during a media briefing at the Department of Education, insisting the issue is “very low down on my agenda”.

In the aftermath of Taoiseach Leo Varadkar’s cabinet reshuffle last month, there was widespread criticism over the fact that a new super junior minister position had been created for Ms Mitchell O’Connor.

This is because, under existing laws, Government may only appoint two super junior ministers — currently Finian McGrath and Paul Kehoe — who are allowed to sit at cabinet but are not full ministers, due in part to the €16,288 extra payment they receive on top of their €124,439 junior minister salaries.

After Ms Mitchell O’Connor’s appointment was announced, opposition parties made it clear they would not allow the top-up payment to proceed and that any move to force through the extra money would have to be put to a vote in the Dáil.

Asked three times yesterday whether she is still seeking the extra payment in addition to her €124,439 junior minister salary , Ms Mitchell O’Connor declined to clarify the situation.

“I’ll tell you what, I’m just getting to grips with my job, and I’m actually interested, for my constituents, to be sitting at the cabinet table and ensuring the very best will go into education.”

Asked again about whether she is still seeking the extra payment or has waived her right to it, Ms Mitchell O’Connor said “additional payments are very low down on my agenda”.

She said: “I haven’t made a decision,” before adding: “No, no, I haven’t said anything... I changed career to do this, and money isn’t the be-all and never has been for me.”

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Simon Coveney insists help-to-buy scheme ‘right thing to do’

Time again for the rise of Tralee with Denny St regeneration

Sarah makes history as first Union Hall RNLI woman

Dogs are ‘mobile sewage systems’ at beaches


Breaking Stories

Penneys recalling thousands of flip flops after discovering high levels of cancer-causing chemical

Ireland 'cannot and will not' accept return of hard border, says Simon Coveney

Solicitor struck off by High Court

Father of Ms D 'almost collapsed' when first shown false allegation of digital rape, Charleton tribunal hears

Lifestyle

It pays to check your wage slip for your entitlements

After 200 years, why do we still love Jane Austen?

‘Something had to break — and it was me’

Curtain rises on policing the Troubles

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, July 15, 2017

    • 5
    • 10
    • 18
    • 23
    • 36
    • 46
    • 40

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 