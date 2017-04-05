Mary Lou McDonald: People ‘scratching their heads’ over Nóirín O’Sullivan stance

People are “scratching their heads” over the Government’s continuing failure to remove Garda commissioner Nóirín O’Sullivan from office, despite her presiding over a series of scandals that have left her position “untenable”.

Sinn Féin made the claim during a Dáil debate on the crisis.

During Leaders’ Questions, deputy leader Mary Lou McDonald repeatedly lashed out at the Government over its decision to keep supporting Ms O’Sullivan.

Criticising Mr Kenny over his lack of action on the issue, Ms McDonald said the Garda commissioner is showing a “detached arrogance” that has helped to “shatter” public confidence in the gardaí.

She said “people are left scratching their heads” over why Ms O’Sullivan remains in position despite being “someone who has messed up so badly”.

Claiming the failure to act decisively despite a litany of catastrophes is “no longer tenable”, Ms McDonald added that the reality is that “politics is directing this”. She said the Government fears if Ms O’Sullivan falls, it will cause “contagion” and Fianna Fáil will not act as it “fears an election”.

“The Garda commissioner’s position is untenable. Sin é. That is the position. The commission and restructuring will amount to nothing if the Taoiseach is not prepared to take the first step in accountability and relieve the Garda commissioner of her duties,” said Ms McDonald.

The Sinn Féin claims were supported by Independents4Change TD Clare Daly, who said it is “an awful pity the Taoiseach’s interest in policing reform was not present a number of years ago”.

Despite the criticism, Mr Kenny strongly rejected the remarks, saying his Government is doing everything possible to address the crisis.

Stressing that the current Garda controversy is “bigger than any political party”, Mr Kenny said he and others in power have put in place a wide-ranging Garda review in order to “restore pride and trust” in the force.

He said the Government is treating the issue “with the utmost seriousness”, and repeated the view that Ms O’Sullivan should be allowed to stay in her role while the review takes place.

During the same debate, Mr Kenny confirmed he will release the 740-page Fennelly report into Garda phone-tapping within days. He said it is being examined by attorney general Máire Whelan and will be published “as soon as we can”.