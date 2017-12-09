Marty Morrissey to strut his stuff in dancing debut

GAA guru Marty Morrissey will show off his twinkle toes when he follows in the steps of sports presenter Des Cahill onto the dance floor.

Marty told Late Late Show host Ryan Tubridy, last night, he was both delighted and nervous after signing up for season two of RTÉ’s Dancing with the Stars.

“It’s an opportunity of a lifetime to do something way outside my comfort zone, so here goes,” he said.

“I don’t really know how to dance, so to the opportunity to learn is fantastic and to be part of this great team is just super.”

Entrepreneur Norah Casey also confirmed she was swapping the boardroom for the dance floor.

“I never danced before in my life so it’s certainly a challenge but I’m sure it’ll be great fun, and I’ll have a laugh while I’m doing it,” she said.

Also lining up is former bodybuilder and fitness model, Erin McGregor, sister of mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor.

Grand Slam-winning scrum-half and former Munster star Tomás O’Leary will be strutting his stuff on the dance floor.

“I’m sure I’m going to get a slagging too from all the lads but, look, I can’t wait to do it,” he said.

Cork’s All-Ireland winning camogie captain and former Rose of Tralee Anna Geary is looking forward to wearing glitzy dresses and seeing if she can “bust a move” on the dancefloor.

Newly crowned Athlete of the Year Rob Heffernan is hoping to learn to dance — he wrecked his wedding dance and was even asked to leave the dancefloor on a couple of occasions.

Musician Jake Carter is hoping to add a new string to his bow, while former Miss Ireland and model Aoife Walsh says she is up to the Dancing With the Stars challenge. Also taking a spin will be the broadcaster and author Maia Dunphy.

Comedian and actress Deirdre O’Kane became the first celebrity contestant to be revealed last week and hot on her heels was comedian and broadcaster, Bernard O’Shea.

Amanda Byram and Nicky Byrne will present the 12-week series. starting on Sunday, January 7.