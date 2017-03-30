Home»Today's Stories

Martin Callinan had meetings at Garda HQ

Thursday, March 30, 2017
By Fiachra Ó Cionnaith
Irish Examiner Political Correspondent

Former Garda commissioner Martin Callinan held a series of meetings at Garda Headquarters over “several days last week” at the same time as two scandals in the force were emerging.

Independents4Change TD Mick Wallace detailed fresh internal Garda concerns over current commissioner Noirin O’Sullivan’s creation of a “cabal” of close colleagues to interact with the Charleton whistleblower smear campaign inquiry.

Speaking during a leaders’ questions debate in which he alleged the force was “falling down around our ears”, Mr Wallace asked if it was appropriate for Mr Callinan to have visited Garda HQ when several investigations were under way.

Mr Wallace separately hit out at Ms O’Sullivan’s decision to put in place a unit of “personal friends and associates” to interact with the Charleton inquiry into an alleged smear campaign against whistleblower Sgt Maurice McCabe.

Citing the fact retired assistant commissioner Mick O’Sullivan, chief superintendent Brendan Mangan and detective superintendent Tony Howard have been appointed to the team, he said: “The minister should ask the commissioner did she consult with John Barrett at human resources before she made appointments. John Barrett wrote a letter to the head of legal affairs, Ken Ruane, pointing out the corporate risk to An Garda Síochána in setting up this unit, staffed with personal friends and associates.

“He suggested a firm of outside solicitors should be brought in, but was ignored.”

Responding to the claims — and further whistleblower allegations — Public Expenditure Minister Paschal Donohoe said on behalf of the Government that he is “clear on our overwhelming prerogative” of ensuring “the integrity of An Garda Síochána”.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS garda, an garda siochana, martin callinan

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

Related Articles

Existing watchdog bodies should conduct latest policing review

Garda crisis: Templemore finance issues flagged since 2008

Nóirin O’Sullivan faces first of two Dáil grillings to save her job

Wallace tells Dail former Commissioner attended Garda HQ several times last week

More in this Section

Garda crisis: Templemore finance issues flagged since 2008

Nóirin O’Sullivan faces first of two Dáil grillings to save her job

CSO: Homicide occurred every five days last year

Damning review of ‘Mary’ care case


Breaking Stories

Gardaí seek public assistance in locating missing teen in Dublin

Emergency services tackling large fire in Dundalk

Search for helicopter missing over Irish Sea affected by weather conditions

No winner of tonight's Lotto jackpot

Lifestyle

Genesis of rivalry is still there says guitarist Steve Hackett

Is there room to be authentic in a world full of selfies and filters?

The horrors of WWII through the eyes of an Irishman

Technology in school is about collaboration and ideas - not passively swiping at a screen

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, March 29, 2017

    • 1
    • 8
    • 28
    • 38
    • 40
    • 46
    • 33

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 