Marketing executive sacked over dirty company car

A marketing executive’s job was gone in 90 seconds after his boss sacked him for having a dirty company car.

In a case at the Workplace Relations Commission (WRC), the executive said that, on July 6, he was on his way out of the office to have lunch when the managing director asked him to join him in his car “for a chat”.

The managing director drove the car 20 yards to where the worker’s company car was parked.

The managing director told the worker his car was not clean and that he “did not give a shit about the company”.

He then told him he was being “let go” with immediate effect. The managing director then reversed up the 20 yards and told the worker his brother and operations manager would drop him home and that all his notice pay and a good reference would be sent out by post.

The worker said that “the whole process took about 90 seconds”.

The WRC awarded him €2,000 in compensation for breaches of fair procedure and natural justice.

Eugene Hanly, the adjudication officer, said: “I find that nobody should have their employment terminated in the manner that took place in this case.

“I find a marketing executive should not have to be told to clean his car given that it has the company logo and brand on it. I understand the annoyance of the managing director in such circumstances.

“However, I find that the termination of employment was a wholly inappropriate response. I find that the punishment did not fit the crime.”

The sacked employee had starting working with the firm in November 2015. He told the WRC

he felt humiliated in front of co-workers and was upset at having no chance to defend himself.

On the evidence of a representative from the company, the WRC stated that “it is accepted that much of the facts are not in dispute”.

The representative said the managing director had spoken with the executive three times about the company car’s uncleanliness.

The company stated that the managing director had consulted colleagues before deciding to terminate employment.

It said the man did not have 12 months’ service so was not covered by the Unfair Dismissals Acts.