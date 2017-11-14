Mansion once seized by CAB sells for €1.1m

A Victorian mansion on the Ring of Kerry, which was seized and sold in 2000 by the Criminal Assets Bureau, has just sold once more, for less than what it made in a raw, abandoned state 17 years ago.

Clashnacree House, on 22 acres with a swimming pool and a tiny island in Kenmare Bay, has been sold for €1.1m after just one bid at a Bid X1 online auction on Friday.

It had gone to auction in September, guided at €1.4m, but failed to sell until it had a price drop at this second, successful auction outing.

It has been picked up by an international buyer who intends to live there, according to estate agent Eva Quaid of Bid X1.

Set close to the luxurious Parknasilla Hotel and its golf course, between Sneem and Kenmare on the Wild Atlantic Way, Clashnacree had been put on the market in 2016 via private treaty, then guided at €1.9m. This month’s sale at €1.1m is the latest chapter in its long and colourful history.

Described as one of the great houses of Kerry, Clashnacree was designed for the powerful Bland family by architect James Franklin Fuller, who lived here for a period.

Fuller was also responsible for Parknasilla, Ballyseede Castle, Kylemore Abbey, Ashford Castle, Mount Falcon, and Farmleigh.

After an expensive Celtic Tiger-era makeover by Cork businessman Sean Wyse who paid £1m (€1.27m) for it at the CAB-ordered auction back in 2000, Clashnacree has six swish bedrooms, with a further five bedrooms in two guest cottages.

Clashnacree hit international headlines in 2000 when it was seized and sold by the CAB, as part of the assets of a convicted Dutch cannabis and ecstasy drug dealer, Jan Hendrik Ijpelaar, from Rotterdam. Among other proven activities, it was suspected he had organised drug runs into Kenmare Bay. Ijpelaar paid £300,000 for the house in 1991.