Man wielding golf club jailed for four months

A Ballincollig man who was caught walking around the Co Cork town wielding a golf club in the middle of the day after a feud in which his brother was attacked was jailed yesterday.

Ryan Chivers pleaded guilty to producing the golf club as a weapon and was jailed for four months.

Judge Olann Kelleher agreed to backdate the sentence to March 8, the date that Chivers was arrested.

The sentence also covered a shoplifting incident on November 8, 2016, when he stole a jumper and gloves from Penneys in Wilton and then returned to the shop an hour later wearing the jumper and carrying the gloves.

Garda Aidan Barry arrested Chivers at lunchtime on Tuesday, March 7, walking down the street near a school in Ballincollig with a golf club. He said Chivers’ brother was the victim of an unprovoked and violent assault the previous day.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, represented the accused on free legal aid.

He said Chivers now acknowledged that walking down the street with the golf club in those circumstances was not an intelligent move on his part.