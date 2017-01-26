Home»Today's Stories

Man whose conviction for murder of Veronica Guerin was overturned gives evidence at nephew's inquest

Thursday, January 26, 2017
By Louie Roseingrave

A 35 year old man died at a Dublin hotel after consuming a cocktail of drugs, an inquest heard. 

Daniel Greene from Greenfort Park, Clondalkin, Dublin 22 was staying at the hotel with his uncle, Paul Ward. 

Giving evidence at Dublin Coroner's Court Mr Ward, whose conviction for the 1996 murder of journalist Veronica Guerin was overturned in 2002 by the Court of Appeal, recounted the hours leading up to his nephew's death.

The pair rented a room at the Louis Fitzgerald Hotel on the Naas Road around 1pm on Saturday August 15 2015.

"Just the two of us went in," Mr Ward told Coroner Dr Myra Cullinane.

They were drinking at the hotel bar and consumed some alcohol in the room before moving onto Clonalkin. "We were very drunk," Mr Ward said.

They were refused entry to two separate pubs and went to the Village Inn where they stayed until closing time. Mr Ward was visibly upset as his nephew's final hours were recalled.

The pair returned to the hotel where the residents' bar was closed so they went to their room.

"Daniel slept on the floor. There was no drug taking in the room, there was no mention of drugs. I didn't see him doing any drugs, although I know he has done cocaine in the past," Mr Ward said.

"I had tablets in a bag but there were fat burners for working out. We worked out together," Mr Ward said.

He said he last saw his nephew alive at 4am. He woke around 7am and fixed the bed covers around Mr Greene. At 9am he got up and nudged him with his foot and said, 'get up lazy.'

When he opened the curtains, Mr Ward said he knew something was wrong. He ran to the corridor for help.

Garda Declan Crowley of Rathcoole Garda Station responded to a call to the hotel at 9.35am on Sunday August 16 2015.

Mr Greene was pronounced dead at the scene and removed to Tallaght Hospital. He had been dead for a number of hours, the court heard.

In the room, Garda Crowley found a cigarette box containing diamorphine and two plastic packets of cocaine.

A post mortem report gave the cause of death as multiple drug use. A toxicology report found evidence of diazepam, heroin, cocaine, alcohol and levamisole, a livestock de-wormer frequently used as a cutting agent with cocaine. 

The effect of the drugs caused Mr Greene to fall into a deep sleep from which he never woke, Dr Cullinane said, returning a verdict of death by misadventure.

KEYWORDS Inquest

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

