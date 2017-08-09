Home»Today's Stories

Man who swam Cork harbour lucky not to be ‘a statistic’

Wednesday, August 09, 2017
By Eoin English
Irish Examiner Reporter

A man who embarked on a risky Cork Harbour swimming stunt in his underwear for a bet ignored requests to stop, wasted emergency service time, and delayed the passage of two ships.

It is believed the man was challenged by friends to complete the 3km swim across the busy shipping channel between Cobh and Spike Island and back.

The RNLI said he was lucky not to have become another drowning statistic.

The alarm was raised at 5.30pm on Monday. The crew of a Cork Harbour pilot boat asked him to get out of the water amid concerns the Irish Naval Service vessel, the LÉ Orla, which was being flanked by a tug, were bearing down on him. He insisted on continuing, saying he was doing it for a €200 bet.

The Crosshaven lifeboat crew was tasked. The LÉ Orla and the Crosshaven Coast Guard unit also deployed ribs to the scene.

They all stood by until the man exited the water at Cobh and rejoined his friends. Gardaí were alerted but they had not arrived by the time the man returned to the quayside around 6.40pm.

The water temperature was just 14C. Swimming in cold water, especially after the consumption of alcohol, increases the risk of cardiac arrest.

Lifeboat launching authority Hugh Mockler said open-water swimmers should have a safety boat with them.

“Going out alone and across shipping channels is very dangerous and the currents off Cobh are very strong,” he said. “This man was extremely lucky he did not become a statistic.”


READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS swim, Cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Job losses warning as Irish internet speeds among slowest in Europe

No one jailed in 10 years over health and safety deaths

Finian McGrath: ‘I cried many nights’ over Grace scandal

Seabrook boss concerned at psychological impact of hard border


Breaking Stories

Goodbodys suggest Ireland has exited recession; Groups warn many left behind

No winner of €6m lotto jackpot but one lucky punter won €250k

Jim Carrey’s lawyers make successful bid for medical records relating to late girlfriend, Cathriona White

Jury sent home for night as closing arguments delivered in Jason Corbett murder trial

Lifestyle

Shamanism: We tried a session with Irish practioners of the ancient practice

Irish bands stand out and everything else we learned at Indiependence

Samantha Womack is reborn as Morticia in The Addams Family Musical

Making Cents: New An Post offer very tempting for account switchers

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, August 05, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 26
    • 28
    • 36
    • 47
    • 42

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 