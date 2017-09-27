Man who smeared his ‘thick as syrup’ blood on garda’s face gets 11 months

Disturbing evidence was given in court of thick blood being smeared onto a garda’s face as a man was jailed for 11 months.

Aaron Wolfe, who turns 24 today, was jailed for one month short of the maximum, in the district court, on a charge of assault causing harm.

Judge Olann Kelleher described Wolfe’s attack as vicious and cowardly and one that had a very serious effect on the victim, who will continue to suffer.

Inspector Finbarr O’Sullivan said Garda Tim Walsh and his colleagues went to Glentrasna Court, where they found Wolfe, intoxicated, hallucinating, acting violently, and bleeding from his right arm.

“He cupped his bloody hand onto Garda Walsh’s face,” he said.

It took six gardaí to control Wolfe and bring him to hospital, where he was sedated.

Garda Walsh also addressed Cork District Court yesterday and said that, after 17 years in the force, in Limerick city and Cork city, it was the most violent incident he had encountered.

“The house was in a state of disarray,” he said. “Blood was spraying out of his arm. We were nervous for him. We tried to get a roll of kitchen paper to subdue the wound. He went into a deranged state — more than I have ever seen. He cupped his left hand, filling it with blood.

"He smeared it into my face, blood as thick as syrup. It went into my eyes and up my nose.”

“No human being should have to taste another human being’s blood. I can still taste it to this day.”

Garda Walsh was on intense anti-viral medication for two days, before Wolfe agreed to blood tests, which found there was no risk.

However, Garda Walsh said: “I am probably not the same guard as I was.”

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said when he read Garda Walsh’s victim statement to Wolfe recently, he expressed revulsion at his behaviour and could only apologise to Garda Walsh.

Mr Buttimer said Wolfe had anger issues and multifaceted difficulties dating back to childhood.

He was raised by his grandmother, not by his parents. He said the defendant was trying to address his anger, depression, and self-harm.

On the night of the assault, Wolfe had consumed large quantity of vodka and some cocaine.

Shorter, concurrent sentences were also imposed on Wolfe for resisting or assaulting guards, engaging in threatening behaviour, and causing damage to parked cars, for which he brought €900 compensation to court.