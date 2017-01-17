Man who ‘shaped up to fight gardaí’ is spared jail

A young man who squared up to gardaí challenging them to a fight and put his foot on their patrol car to prevent his arrest was yesterday told he could do community service to avoid jail.

Dean Woods of 4 Robins Court, Togher, Cork, came before Judge Olann Kelleher at Cork District Court yesterday.

The judge said Woods could do 200 hours of community service instead of two months in prison for engaging in threatening and abusive behaviour.

Woods also admitted being drunk and a source of danger at the time of the incident on Edward Walsh Road, Cork, on July 24.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly said Woods, 24, put his foot up on the patrol car and resisted arrest.

“He shaped up and wanted gardaí to fight him,” the inspector told Judge Kelleher at Cork District Court.

Inspector Kennelly said Woods had 16 previous convictions including counts for public order offences.

Frank Buttimer said the accused was engaged with the probation service and was working well in terms of his own rehabilitation.

Insp Kennelly said that on the night in question gardaí simply wanted to arrest him for his own safety but he became very aggressive.

Judge Olann Kelleher noted that the accused had nine previous public order convictions and had received a prison sentence before. “What has changed since the last time he was in jail?” the judge asked.

Mr Buttimer replied: “I think his attitude has changed, he has matured, he has co-operated with the probation service. He wants to rehabilitate. He didn’t do that the last time but he wants to do it now.”

The judge said he could avoid jail by doing the community service.