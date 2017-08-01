Man who fired shotgun jailed for having 1g of heroin

A man serving a lengthy sentence for discharging a shotgun while shouting a death threat got a six-month jail term on drugs charges yesterday.

Cian Walsh was in court yesterday on drugs charges. He pleaded guilty all of them.

Inspector Daniel Coholan said that, at 9.45pm on December 30, 2015, a vehicle was stopped by gardaí at Shandon St.

The occupants were taken to Mayfield garda station for the purpose of a search.

Approximately 1g of heroin, 15 Xanax tablets, and 27 suspected Diazepam were found on the defendant. The drugs has a combined value of €234.

Walsh’s address at the time was 17 Mercier Park, Turner’s Cross.

The 30-year-old came to the attention of gardaí again on June 21, 2016. Garda Linda O’Keeffe saw Walsh acting suspiciously in the forecourt of the Maxol filling station at Skehard Rd, Cork.

She informed him that she wished to search him under the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Garda O’Keeffe retrieved a small black bag containing heroin. Walsh also handed the guard a bag containing 17 Diazepam tablets. He admitted the heroin and Diazepam were for his own use.

Walsh has a lot of previous convictions for having drugs for his own use and for sale or supply.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said the accused was putting his time in jail to good use and that, even with remission, he would not get out until September 2019.

That sentence arose of him discharging a shot from a sawn-off shotgun when he was threatening to shoot a woman at her front door. He tripped over her dog and discharged the gun.

The woman described Walsh pointing the shotgun to her chin and she felt that in one false move she could have been killed.

Detective Garda Aoife Hayes said during the sentencing hearing in May: “He was clearly out of it when this took place. He was positioned on the steps and pointed the double-barrel shotgun at her saying: ‘I will kill you, I will kill him, I will kill all of you.’

“He stumbled over her dog and a single shot was discharged into the air.”

Judge Gerard O’Brien sentenced Walsh to six years, with the last two years suspended.