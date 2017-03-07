Man who climbed fountain and shouted at gardaí avoids jail

A man climbed the fountain on Grand Parade, kicked water on his friend below, and, as a large crowd gathered after midnight, shouted “fuck the law”.

Judge Olann Kelleher said Daniel Lettice, of 94 Upper Fairhill, Cork, could do 170 hours of community service instead of four months in prison.

Inspector Ronan Kennelly hoped there would be no scaffolding work in the community service.

Defence solicitor Frank Buttimer said Lettice might be quite an expert in that regard.

Lettice climbed on top of the fountain in the middle of Grand Parade, Cork, shortly after midnight on April 17, 2016.

He stood on top of the fountain and shouted down at the crowd in an attempt to get them going.

Gardaí tried to get him to come down as they feared that he was putting himself in considerable danger but he shouted at them to fuck off.

“He was on top of the fountain and the gardaí feared he would fall or injure himself,” said Insp Kennelly.

“He eventually dismounted and climbed down, using bad language as he did. He then ran from the scene and there was a chase on foot.”

Lettice was brought to the Bridewell Garda Station and charge with being drunk and a danger, engaging in threatening behaviour, and obstructing Garda Donal Daly.

Lettice calmed down and apologised in the garda station.

Mr Buttimer said: “He accepts everything that was said and he does apologise for his behaviour. He had too much drink on the night. He acted really foolishly and dangerously. This is out of character for him.”