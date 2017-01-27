Man vandalised de Valera headstone

A Dublin man accused of vandalising the headstone of former president and taoiseach Éamon de Valera told gardaí he was guilty, a court has heard.

John Moore, aged 57, of Cherrymount Crescent, Clontarf, Dublin 3, was ordered yesterday to stay away from all de Valera family members.

He was arrested at Glasnevin cemetery in the capital at 3.15pm on Wednesday. He was then brought to Mountjoy Garda station and detained before he was charged with causing criminal damage to Éamon de Valera’s headstone and unlawful possession of knives in connection with the alleged incident.

He was held overnight and brought to appear before Judge Anthony Halpin at Dublin District Court on Thursday morning.

Garda John Beckett told the court the defendant’s reply to the criminal damage charge was “I’m guilty” and his response to the second charge was “I had a hammer”.

Judge Halpin asked the man if he had a solicitor and he replied: “I do not, no”.

Gda Beckett requested that the accused would stay away from Glasnevin Cemetery, have no contact with the de Valera family or any of their properties or assets, sign on every Monday, Wednesday and Friday at Clontarf Garda station, and reside at his current address.

Gda Beckett asked for an adjournment to allow time for a file to be prepared for the DPP.

Judge Halpin imposed the terms sought by the garda and remanded Mr Moore on bail on his own bond of €200 to appear again on March 30.

Former taoiseach and Easter 1916 Rising commander Éamon de Valera died in 1975 and was buried in Glasnevin Cemetery.

The graveyard is the final resting place of a number of key figures in Irish history, including Michael Collins, O’Donovan Rossa, Daniel O’Connell, Countess Markievicz and Charles Stewart Parnell.