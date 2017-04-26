Home»Today's Stories

Man uses hypnosis to recall start of attack

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Natasha Reid

A witness has told a murder trial he went for hypnosis to try to remember how a fatal assault began in his home.

However, Colm Campbell says he still cannot remember what “kicked off” an assault by 34-year-old Gary Walsh on their 62-year-old friend, Cathal Sweeney.

Mr Walsh, with an address at The Watercourse, Orwell Park, Templeogue, Dublin, is accused of murdering Mr Sweeney on February 8, 2014. 

The father of one has pleaded not guilty to murder but guilty to manslaughter at a flat in Ashdale Gardens, Terenure in Dublin. He went on trial at the Central Criminal Court on Monday.

Mr Campbell testified yesterday that he was an alcoholic and that both the accused and the deceased had drink problems. He said both men were at this flat that afternoon to have a few drinks and watch Ireland play rugby.

“The next thing I remember was noise coming from the bedroom,” he said. 

“There was an argument ensuing between Mr Walsh and Mr Sweeney. I heard what I believed were slaps or thumps and shouting.”

He said he did not do or say anything.

“Gary came out of the room, sat down, probably had another drink, smoke and then went back into the bedroom,” said Mr Campbell. 

“I heard that noise starting off again.”

He said he then went in.

“I saw Cathal Sweeney sitting on the bed with his hands covering his face. I noticed there was blood coming down his face and through his fingers. There was a fair amount of blood.”

Mr Campbell said he tried to intervene.

“I shouted for Mr Walsh to stop, which he did. I got him back into the sitting room.”

He was asked if anything was said in the bedroom.

“I believe I heard Gary demanding money from Mr Sweeney,” he replied.

He said he had seen the accused punching Mr Sweeney in the head.

“I also saw what I believe, he was using his elbows, coming down on the torso,” he continued. 

“I then saw Mr Walsh taking Cathal Sweeney by the ankles and pulling him off the bed. He kicked him in the head.”

He said he coaxed Mr Walsh back into the living room but they later became concerned when they heard no sound from the bedroom.

“We entered into the bedroom and Cathal was lying motionless,” he said, describing him as immobile, unconscious, with his face swollen, bruised, and cut.

He was asked if he knew how blood had got on the couch in the living room.

“No,” he said. 

“It has been suggested to me that that’s where the initial assault started, but I swear to God I’ve no recollection of that.”

He said he could have fallen asleep or have been in a blackout.

“I tried to get hypnosis and everything like that to see if I could get any recollection of what happened, what kicked it off, what started it, because I don’t remember.”

