Man under curfew didn’t answer door for gardaí 30 times

Gardaí called to the home of a young man 30 times to check he was on a curfew but he never answered and yesterday he claimed he was at home every night but was afraid to open the door.

Judge Olann Kelleher told Jason Kenny it was a condition of his bail that he would keep the 9pm curfew but yesterday it emerged he had failed to do so every single night.

Garda Paul Dunphy said it was not too late when gardaí called — around midnight each time — and Mr Kenny never answered the door.

Shane Collins Daly, solicitor, said Mr Kenny breached the curfew one night staying away from home for a funeral and was afraid thereafter of being arrested.

“It was just that one night when my grandmother died,” Mr Kenny said yesterday.

“What happened the other 30 nights?” Judge Kelleher Asked “Where did you go the other 30 nights? You didn’t answer the door for the guards. You were aware the guards were looking for you all those nights and you never answered.”

Mr Kenny said he would keep the curfew and answer the door the next time.

Judge Kelleher said the defendant breached bail by failing to do what he agreed to do in court. The judge remanded him in custody until his case comes up for hearing in a month’s time at Cork District Court.

Jason Kenny, aged 20, of Heather Walk, Ardd Sionnach, Shanakiel, Cork, was charged with 11 car-related crimes earlier this year.

While one of the counts related to damage to a car at Upper Beaumont Drive, Blackrock, Cork, the other ten charges related to cars parked outside three apartment complexes in the Lee Road area.