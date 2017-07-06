Man told his wife to order a coffin

A man was ordered to do anger management as he was given a suspended 18-month term yesterday for harassing his wife in 2015.

The accused told his wife at the height of a series of harassing and threatening calls that she should order a coffin for herself.

Patrick Carver, aged 44, of Bettyville, Kanturk, Co Cork, faced sentencing yesterday for harassing his wife, Nora Carver, in November 2015, and related charges when he appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sentencing had been adjourned by Judge Gerard O’Brien to see how the accused would behave.

There were no further adverse reports on the accused.

The judge then imposed the 18-month jail term, suspended in its entirety.

The charge was of harassment by persistently pestering or communicating with her by any means including by use of the phone.

Sinead Behan, defending, said previously: “This is a deeply sad situation. Mr Carver behaved abominably. He said he made threats in the heat of the moment. He did not mean it. He accepts the threats were very frightening for his wife and children.”

Judge Gerard O’Brien said, “People can have 10 seconds of madness which can ruin lives. A month of madness is a very long time.”

Garda Marie Casey said that as well as sending his wife offensive and threatening messages, Carver produced a broken chair in a threatening manner during one incident.