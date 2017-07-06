Home»Today's Stories

Man told his wife to order a coffin

Thursday, July 06, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man was ordered to do anger management as he was given a suspended 18-month term yesterday for harassing his wife in 2015.

The accused told his wife at the height of a series of harassing and threatening calls that she should order a coffin for herself.

Patrick Carver, aged 44, of Bettyville, Kanturk, Co Cork, faced sentencing yesterday for harassing his wife, Nora Carver, in November 2015, and related charges when he appeared at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Sentencing had been adjourned by Judge Gerard O’Brien to see how the accused would behave.

There were no further adverse reports on the accused.

The judge then imposed the 18-month jail term, suspended in its entirety.

The charge was of harassment by persistently pestering or communicating with her by any means including by use of the phone.

Sinead Behan, defending, said previously: “This is a deeply sad situation. Mr Carver behaved abominably. He said he made threats in the heat of the moment. He did not mean it. He accepts the threats were very frightening for his wife and children.”

Judge Gerard O’Brien said, “People can have 10 seconds of madness which can ruin lives. A month of madness is a very long time.”

Garda Marie Casey said that as well as sending his wife offensive and threatening messages, Carver produced a broken chair in a threatening manner during one incident.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS court, cork

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Cork fire: Manhunt under way after fire destroys listed building

Extra charges at nursing homes ‘preventing access’

Paschal Donohoe: USC will not be abolished

Man admits attempt to rob after carpark tryst


Breaking Stories

Man quizzed after almost €1m worth of cannabis seized at Dublin Port

Thunder Child sets new world record for 'long-way around' Irish voyage

Someone's €6m richer tonight…

Simon Harris to 'reflect seriously' on call for investigation into Malak Thawley's death

Lifestyle

Spider-Man: Homecoming star Tom Holland weaves a new web in Hollywood

'Like a foreigner in my own home' - Returning to Ireland can be a lonely experience

Older, wiser and bang on trend

Irish broadcasters reveal the books they will be packing in their suitcases this summer

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, July 05, 2017

    • 7
    • 16
    • 18
    • 20
    • 24
    • 37
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 