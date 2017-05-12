Home»Today's Stories

Man told gardaí ‘Jerry McCabe got what he deserved’

Friday, May 12, 2017
Gordon Deegan

A 26-year-old Limerick man told gardaí that “McCabe is no loss” and shouted “Ben O’Sullivan and Jerry McCabe got what they deserved”.

At Ennis District Court, Garda Hilda Moloney said that Shane Larkin made his comments at Killaloe Garda Station one day after a memorial concert last May to mark the 20th anniversary of an IRA gang shooting Det Garda Jerry McCabe dead and seriously wounding Det Garda Ben O’Sullivan.

Garda Moloney told the court that Mr Larkin of Cahermorry, Ballyneety, Limerick, made his comments after starting to strip off at Killaloe Garda Station following his arrest.

Judge Patrick Durcan convicted Mr Larkin of the assault of Garda Conor Horan at Killaloe Garda Station and of posing a danger to himself and to traffic at Forthenry, Ballina, Co Tipperary, on May 27 last.

Garda Paula Torpey said that Mr Larkin was drunk and was arrested as he was causing both a threat to himself and others by walking down the middle of a busy country road in the village of Ballina just before 7am on May 27 last.

Garda Moloney testified that at the station, Mr Larkin said “Ben O’Sullivan and Jerry McCabe got what they deserved” and commented that “McCabe is no loss”.

In evidence, Mr Larkin admitted making the comments but said he “was being cheeky”. Asked by Judge Durcan what he was referring to, Mr Larkin replied: “The comments I made about McCabe. I didn’t mean anything that I said.”

In response, Judge Durcan said: “The sooner you reflect about what other people have done and show the same respect to the assassinated member of Garda Síochana that the court has shown to you; it might serve you much better in your approach to life.”

He remanded Mr Larkin on bail to July 12 so a Probation Service pre-sentence report can be prepared.

