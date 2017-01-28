Man told gardaí: ‘I wasn’t growing cannabis plants’

A 58-year-old Co Limerick man, charged in connection with the seizure of an estimated €160,000 worth of cannabis plants, told gardaí after his arrest: “I wasn’t growing them; they’re not my property”, a court heard.

John Caulfield, from Kilknockan, Adare, Co Limerick, appeared before Limerick District Court yesterday afternoon.

He was charged in connection with the seizure of around 200 cannabis plants, at a premises in Adare, last Wednesday.

Garda Mairéad Hayes of the Limerick Divisional Drugs Unit, told the court she “arrested the accused at 11.55pm at Henry Street Garda Station on Thursday, January 26”, and charged him with three offences under the Misuse of Drugs Act, including cultivating cannabis without a licence; possession of cannabis for sale or supply; and possessing cannabis.

Garda Hayes said that after charging Mr Caulfield at Henry Street Garda Station, with cultivating cannabis plants without a licence, contrary to Section 17 of the Misuse of Drugs Act, he replied: “I wasn’t growing them; they’re not my property.”

The court heard Mr Caulfield replied to a charge of possessing cannabis, contrary to Section 3 of the Offences Against the State Act: “The stuff was not my property, he was renting off me.”

Garda Hayes told the court Mr Caulfield did not reply to a third charge of possessing cannabis for sale or supply, contrary to Section 15 of the Misuse of Drugs Act.

Gardaí did not object to bail.

Mr Caulfield agreed to a number of bail conditions, including that he surrender his passport, and sign on between 9am and 9pm, three times a week, at Henry Street Garda Station.

The accused — who was accompanied in court by family members — was remanded on bail on his own bond of €300, to appear before the court in February, for directions from the DPP.

A 56-year-old man from West Limerick, who was also arrested at the scene of the seizure of cannabis plants last Wednesday, remains in garda custody at Henry Street Garda Station under Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act, 1996.