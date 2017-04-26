Home»Today's Stories

Man told bank teller he had bomb in ‘harebrained’ robbery attempt

Wednesday, April 26, 2017
Liam Heylin

An American who was down on his luck in Cork walked into a bank and passed a note to the teller saying he would set off a bomb, killing them all, if he did not get cash.

Geremy Justus, aged 38, of no fixed address, went to AIB on St Patrick’s Street on March 27 and handed a note to the employee.

Inspector Adrian Gamble said the note stated: “This is a robbery. I have a bomb in my bag. Give me the money or I will kill us all.”

Justus pleaded guilty to attempted bank robbery.

Frank Buttimer, solicitor, said that half an hour after the ill-fated crime, Justus gave himself up at Bridewell Garda Station and confessed to what he had done. 

Mr Buttimer said that with no disrespect to his client, it was clearly a harebrained attempt at a robbery.

“He ended up in Cork, he ran out of money, not least because of his alcohol addiction. And he came up with this most unusual idea. It could never have been successful,” he said.

Mr Buttimer said that apart from passing over the note, there was no physical confrontation and Justus left empty-handed.

He said Justus had been psychiatrically assessed during his remand in Cork Prison. 

He had suffered post-traumatic stress disorder as a result of violence witnessed as a child and suffered from alcoholism.

Judge Olann Kelleher adjourned sentencing to Friday so the victim could have an opportunity to describe the impact of the crime on her.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Mum of poorly Ava Twomey denies seized cannabis oil was stunt

Injecting centres: No honeypot effect

Health Minister Simon Harris favours hospital patrons review

Powerful superbug detected at two beaches in Galway


Breaking Stories

Latest: TD adds to call for tax on owners of empty houses as homeless numbers rise

Dublin Gardaí issue appeal for missing teenage girl from Tyrone

Garda Commissioner reveals she has been assaulted on the beat as GRA calls for audit of attacks

Latest: Minister publishes deal for the new national maternity hospital

Lifestyle

All the president's children: What have the offspring of US presidents been getting up to?

The day the First Lady of Song, Ella Fitzgerald, came to Cork

Speaking up on mental health to challenge the stigma of schizophrenia

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 22, 2017

    • 13
    • 17
    • 18
    • 25
    • 26
    • 27
    • 12

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 