Man to miss funeral as bail refused

A prisoner remanded in jail on burglary charges renewed his application to be released on bail on compassionate grounds to attend his sister’s funeral yesterday.

However, Thomas Healy, aged 45, of 88 Upper Fairhill, Cork, was yesterday refused bail at Cork District Court.

Diarmuid Kelleher, defence solicitor, said Mr Healy’s sister died on Monday and he was anxious to be released from prison for two days so that he could attend the removal and funeral.

Mr Kelleher said the defendant had been very close to his late sister and he was particularly anxious to attend the services.

Inspector Brian O’Donovan said the State was opposed to bail being granted to the accused.

Det Garda Seán Walsh testified that Mr Healy was charged with carrying out burglaries at two apartments at Mount Verdon, Belgrave Avenue, Cork, on July 21.

The seriousness of the charges was one of the grounds for the objection to bail.

It was alleged that he broke into two flats at the property on the same date and was caught red-handed on CCTV.

The detective said the defendant was a known drug abuser and may commit crimes to feed his habit.

Mr Kelleher said that while the accused had been using heroin, he was on a methadone treatment programme in prison since July and had stabilised.

Mr Kelleher cross-examined the detective on whether he would accept any restrictive conditions being imposed so that the accused could be allowed out for the two days.

The detective said he understood the reason for the application and said: “The Prison Service might be able to escort him [to the funeral] but we are objecting to bail.”

Judge Olann Kelleher said: “I sympathise with him on his sister, I really do, but I refuse the bail application.”

Healy was remanded in custody to October 4.