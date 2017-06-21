Man to be sentenced over child porn cartoons

Cartoon images of child pornography were found on the computer of a man in Cobh seven years ago and yesterday he pleaded guilty to an offence of possessing child pornography.

Anthony Hynes was arraigned on the charge at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The charge stated that, on July 24, 2010, at Foster’s Haven, Cobh, Co Cork, Hynes knowingly had child pornography in his possession, namely 20 images of child exposure where Japanese-style hentai cartoon images depicted children under the age of 17, and 187 hentai cartoon images which depicted children under the age of 17 engaged in sexual activity with an adult or other children.

Hynes, who is in his forties, pleaded guilty to that single count on the indictment.

Defence barrister Donal O’Sullivan said the accused was ready to be sentenced yesterday.

However, prosecution barrister Siobhán Lankford said that the prosecution was not in a position to proceed yesterday.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin adjourned the case until Monday for sentencing.

No details of the background to the case were revealed in yesterday’s court proceedings. This will be given by the investigating officer on June 26.