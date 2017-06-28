Man stole €27k of Apple goods

A former PC World worker who stole €27,000 worth of Apple products from his workplace and sold it to another store in a “stupid” attempt to make money has been ordered to perform community service.

Eoin Giles, aged 21, of Thornville Ave, Kilbarrack, Dublin, pleaded guilty at Dublin Circuit Criminal Court to one count of stealing a quantity of Macbook laptops, Apple watches, and iPads from the Blanchardstown shopping centre store on April 15, 2016.

Judge Karen O’Connor noted the offence represented a great breach of trust, given that Giles was an employee of PC World.

She said a probation report assessed him to be at low risk of re-offending and suitable for community service. Giles, who was subsequently sacked from his job, had €1,000 in court to hand over as a token of remorse.

She ordered Giles to carry out 240 hours community service in lieu of two years imprisonment.

Garda Niamh Dunphy told Dean Kelly, prosecuting, that gardaí were called in April 2016 after a stock-take showed a large quantity of stock missing.

Staff reviewed CCTV footage which showed Giles, who had worked at the store for nearly three years, moving the stock out of the stockroom in a suspicious manner.

PC World management staff told gardaí Giles stole 21 laptops, six Apple watches and seven iPad Pros. When arrested, Giles made immediate admissions, but maintained he stole 13 laptops, three watches and seven iPads.

Ultimately, the exact quantity of stolen goods could not be determined, Mr Kelly said. However, the value of the goods Giles said he stole came to €27,000.

The court heard Giles sold all of the products, bar one Macbook, to a man who worked in an electronic store in the city. Giles was given €2,000 for the initial handover and was promised a further €10,000 once the stolen goods were sold. He kept one of the Macbooks.

Giles was unable to name the man he sold the items to, but from information he gave gardaí, that man was later identified as Muhammed Amjad, aged 31, of Merchants Square, East Wall, Dublin. Amjad was given a suspended 18-month sentence for his role in handling stolen goods last February.

When asked why he stole the goods, Giles said he was “stupidly trying to make money”. He said he did not have a gambling or drug problem. He has no previous convictions.