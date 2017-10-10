Man sprayed ‘rat’ on ex-girlfriend’s house

The word “rat” was spray painted in large letters on the front of a woman’s house by her ex-boyfriend.

Mark O’Shea, aged 42, who was never in trouble before, sprayed the word in large letters on the front of the woman’s house in Mayfield on February 17.

He also threw things at the front of her house before running away.

O’Shea pleaded guilty to the offence of causing criminal damage at the woman’s house.

Judge Olann Kelleher asked what the connection was between the accused and the injured party.

“She was my girlfriend on and off for six years,” O’Shea said.

Frank Buttimer, defending, said the accused had done very well to put his life on a better footing despite some difficulties around that time.

The solicitor said that even though O’Shea was depending on St Vincent’s hostel for a place to stay he had managed to get a job in the construction industry.

Mr Buttimer said in relation to act of causing the criminal damage: “I think he might have a difficulty explaining this behaviour.”

The defendant brought €50 to court yesterday to pay for the damage he caused.

Judge Kelleher said, “It was a fairly mean thing to do. It was visible all over the neighbourhood.”

Insp Coholan said the accused had no previous convictions.

The judge said that on this occasion he would dispense with the case by the imposition of a €300 fine on O’Shea.