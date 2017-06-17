Man shouting at gardaí began to remove his clothes

A 58-year-old man went to take off his trousers and underpants at the scene of a disturbance in Cork City when he shouted abuse at gardaí.

Eric Fitzgerald of Shaw’s Bridge, Rathpeacon, Cork, pleaded guilty to a charge of engaging in threatening, abusive or insulting words or behaviour likely to lead to a breach of the peace.

Inspector John Deasy said at Cork District Court yesterday that the incident occurred on May 29 at Anglesea St, Cork.

Fitzgerald approached two gardaí and became threatening and abusive, shouting at the guards.

Insp Deasy said that, during the incident, which took place at around 1am, the 58-year-old began removing items of clothing.

“He was in the process of removing his pants and underpatns when he had to be arrested,” the inspector told the district court yesterday.

Insp Deasy said that, less than three weeks before this incident, the defendant had been convicted of endangerment and causing criminal damage arising out of what he described as a significant incident on Watercourse Rd.

Joseph Cuddigan, solicitor, said: “What seems to have precipitated his difficulties is that his wife died and his daughter also died. He turned to the drink in a major fashion.

“There is no point in saying otherwise but there would be suicidal tendencies.

“He attracts the attention of gardaí, probably to prevent something more serious happening.”

Judge David Waters noted that the accused was already being dealt with by the probation service.

The judge asked for a short probation report to establish what progress was being made with that.

“If he falls off the wagon, it is grounds for revoking bail,” Judge Waters said.