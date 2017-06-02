Home»Today's Stories

Man sentenced to 7 years for sex assault on girl, 10

Friday, June 02, 2017
Liam Heylin

A Cork man was yesterday jailed for seven years, with the last two years suspended, for sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl last year.

Seán Garvey, aged 51, of Hartland’s Avenue, The Lough, was sentenced by Judge Gerard O’Brien at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

The victim was not related to Garvey.

Her family wanted him named in media coverage of the sentencing hearing.

However, it is not possible to publish any information in relation to the case that would identify the victim.

The girl’s mother said in a victim impact report yesterday: “She is not the same child since this happened. She is more cautious and inward. She is not the happy go [name] she once was.

“It is like her innocence was taken from her. She has asked if she is different from other children since this happened.”

The girl’s family found the trial heartbreaking.

The sexual assault consisted of Garvey grabbing the injured party and touching her in the areas of her vagina and chest in February last year. He fell during the assault and she managed to get away from him.

A jury found him guilty by a majority 11-1 verdict last month.

