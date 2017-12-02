Man seeks return of bracelet seized by gardaí

A man who was arrested as part of the investigation of a burglary nine years ago where jewellery was stolen came to court yesterday to apply for the return of his own bracelet from gardaí, saying it was of sentimental value.

Thomas Healy, aged 45, with an address at 8 Liam Lynch Park, Mitchelstown, County Cork, and formerly of Ardcullen, Hollyhill, Cork, had a bracelet seized from him in 2008 as part of an investigation into a burglary where jewellery was stolen.

He was not prosecuted in relation to that crime.

Yesterday he came to Cork District Court with police property application stating he wanted the bracelet back. He said it had sentimental value for him and that his father had given it to him.

Inspector Vincent O’Sullivan confirmed the bracelet was seized from him during the investigation of a burglary at Connaught Avenue on November 21, 2008.

He said the bracelet was seized and stored at Barrack St but that a lot of property had to be boxed and removed when this station was closed down and he said the bracelet was now missing.

Diarmuid Kelleher, solicitor, said: “The State is admitting it was his and it has gone missing.”

Insp O’Sullivan took issue with this summary and said, “I have said a bracelet was seized.”

The inspector confirmed Healy was not prosecuted for the burglary under investigation in 2008.

Mr Kelleher, solicitor, asked for the police property application to be adjourned for a week to see what could be done about it.