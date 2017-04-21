Man rescued from Torc mountain after suffering heart attack

A man suffering from a suspected heart attack has been rescued from a popular walking area known as “the cardiac steps” on Torc Mountain in the Killarney National Park in Co Kerry.

The man, in his 50s, was brought safely to a waiting ambulance by the Kerry Mountain Rescue Team.

The team said it responded to the call for support from the ambulance service on Wednesday afternoon at 12pm.

“The ambulance service were dealing with a male in his 50s who was suffering from a suspected heart attack,” it said in a statement.

The incident occurred approximately half way up the Cardiac Steps near Dinis, Killarney.

Sixteen members of the team stretchered the casuality down the steps to the ambulance.

It was the second callout over Easter for the Kerry Mountain Rescue team. On Easter Sunday at 4.30pm the team was called to an incident near Gougane Barra, Co Cork.

A German walker sustained a leg injury while hiking in the hills.

The woman was attended to by the Shannon-based Irish Coast Guard helicopter Rescue 115 and was airlifted to hospital.

The team was stood down later that night.