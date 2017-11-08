Home»Today's Stories

Man pointed fake firearm at delivery driver in foiled kidnap attempt

Wednesday, November 08, 2017
Liam Heylin

A Pakistani takeaway delivery driver was shocked when he arrived at his destination to find a man standing beside the open boot of a car wearing a balaclava and pointing a gun at him.

Kieran Delaney, Gurteen, Ballybrit, Roscrea, Co Offaly, pleaded guilty to having an imitation firearm to commit false imprisonment, damaging a car and stealing it.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin noted the absence of convictions before or since this incident and imposed a totally suspended jail term of five years.

Garda Gary Costello said Rana Zahid Habib got a call for takeaway food to a parked car on the Limerick Road outside Charleville.

As he arrived, he noticed the car had its flashers on and the book was open. A man went to the boot and returned wearing a balaclava and pointing what appeared to be a handgun.

The delivery man drove away. After about 1km, he decided to do a U-turn and drive back towards Charleville. The other car was driving against him and it crashed into his car head-on. He jumped out and ran away with Delaney and another man running after him.

However, they gave up the chase and went to drive away. Their own car was not in a drivable condition so they took the injured party’s car and drove away.

Delaney had decided to assist a friend who told him he was owed €7,000. The plan was to kidnap the injured party and demand a €7,000 ransom from his brother.

The man who came up with the plan is still at large. The probation report described Delaney as “bewilderingly naive”.


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

More in this Section

Farmer’s house too damaged for return after attack

2017 set to be one of hottest years on record

‘Vital that €180m Cork-Ringaskiddy motorway gets green light’

Works to tackle lethal pooling on Cork flyover


Breaking Stories

State to pay €30k compensation to woman forced to travel for abortion

Check your EuroMillions tickets here

Alan Kelly criticised for 'ill-judged' attack on Labour leader Brendan Howlin

Finance Minister called AIB chairman to discuss bank's inclusion in Paradise Papers

Lifestyle

Michael Mortell back in the folds of fashion with Dunnes Stores collection

Overcome your grapple with the grape at wine club

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »