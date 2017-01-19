Man pleads not guilty to Gareth Hutch murder

A 29-year-old man replied “not guilty” when he was charged yesterday with the murder of Gareth Hutch, who was shot dead as he was getting into his car outside his home in Dublin.

Father-of-one Hutch, 35, a nephew of Gerry ‘The Monk’ Hutch, was gunned down outside Avondale House flats, on North Cumberland Street, in inner-city Dublin, on May 24 last year.

Thomas Fox, who has an address at Rutland Court, in north inner-city Dublin, was charged last year with unlawful possession of a Makarov 9mm handgun, at Avondale House, on May 23, a day before the shooting.

That charge was contrary to section 27A of the Firearms Act, which can carry a sentence of up to 14 years.

He had been initially refused bail by Dublin District Court, on June 1, and was remanded in custody. Yesterday’s was his 13th hearing, when he appeared before Judge Victor Blake, at Cloverhill District Court.

Dressed in a green jumper and grey tracksuit bottoms, Fox was escorted into the courtroom by prison officers in stab vests.

Det Garda Sergeant Robert O’Reilly told the court that Mr Fox was charged at 10.34am yesterday with the murder of Gareth Hutch. He said the accused replied “not guilty”, when the new charge was put to him.

There was an application for him to be remanded in custody for one week and the court also heard that the DPP has directed trial on indictment.

There was an application on behalf of Mr Fox, who is represented by Eoin Lysaght, for the firearms charge to be dismissed. The State objected and the judge refused to dismiss it, but said he would strike it out.

State solicitor Karen Wilson said the book of evidence is near completion and would be ready in two weeks.

Judge Blake remanded Mr Fox in custody, to appear via video-link on January 25.

At a previous hearing, the judge heard that the case was complex and that 300 statements have been taken.

The accused had been in custody since June 1 on the firearms charge. Bail cannot be granted in the district court in a murder case and he will have to make an application to the High Court to get released, pending his trial.