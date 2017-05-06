Home»Today's Stories

Man on Luas choked on Mars Bar, then died of asphyxiation

Saturday, May 06, 2017
Louise Roseingrave

A man travelling on the Luas in Dublin choked on a Mars Bar and later died, an inquest heard.

David O’Reilly, aged 49, of Kingscourt, Co Cavan, stepped off the Luas at Abbey St and collapsed, on October 29, 2015.

Dublin Coroner’s Court heard evidence from passenger Joanne Murray who saw the man eating a chocolate bar before a commotion erupted around him on the tram. She said a number of people alighted the tram with the man when it stopped at Abbey St but he collapsed on the ground.

The man’s sister, Frances Buchanan, told the court she had spoken to him two days before and he was in “great health and very good form”.

Mr O’Reilly was rushed to the Mater Hospital, where part of a Mars Bar was removed from his airway.

Further remnants of the chocolate bar were removed later using a specialist scope. However, he had suffered irreversible brain damage due to a lack of oxygen to the brain. He was on a methadone programme for previous drug use but no toxicology tests were taken at the time of arrival in hospital as medics treated the choking directly, the court heard.

Mr O’Reilly died at the Mater Hospital on November 17. Cause of death was severe brain damage due to asphyxiation caused by aspiration of food. The inquest was adjourned due to family concerns regarding Mr O’Riordan’s move from intensive care to another ward on November 11.

