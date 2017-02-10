Home»Today's Stories

Man mugged as he prepared for operation

Friday, February 10, 2017

A Limerick man in his 60s out walking as part of his exercise regime before heart surgery was knocked to the ground by a woman who went through his pockets before making off with his wallet containing €200, the court heard.

Rebecca McNamara, aged 21, of Castlerock, Castleconnell, Co Limerick, pleaded guilty at Limerick Circuit Court to a charge of robbery.

Det Garda Gary Laide said the victim was walking at Davis Steet at around 7pm on May 14, 2016. He was scheduled to have heart surgery and had to take daily walks as part of his pre-op preparation.

McNamara followed the victim before striking him in the back of the head, knocking him to the ground. The man with her kicked the victim as he lay helpless on the ground. Both ran off and flagged down a taxi. They were identified from CCTV.

Judge Tom O’Donnell said he would give his judgement on March 30 and remanded McNamara in custody.

KEYWORDS court, limerick

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

