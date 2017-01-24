Man made €6k selling ‘fake Adele tickets’

Fraudulent concert tickets for Adele were allegedly sold in several counties from Cork to Donegal by a 43-year-old man, charged yesterday with 18 counts of theft.

Detective Sergeant Clodagh O’Sullivan arrested John Meade and brought him before Cork District Court.

It is alleged Meade, with an address at 6 An Cussan, Lisbrack Road, Co Longford, was paid €5,980 by unsuspecting fans for the tickets.

Fifteen of the charges brought against Meade were in respect of the fraudulent tickets. Two of the theft charges referred to Electric Picnic. One of the counts related to fraudulent tickets for a Justin Bieber gig.

A 19th charge was in respect of an attempted deception allegedly involving €450 for four Adele tickets.

Garda Inspector Ronan Kennelly said the DPP had directed trial by indictment by judge and jury. There was an objection to bail. Solicitor Frank Buttimer said yesterday there was no application for bail.

Judge Olann Kelleher remanded the accused in custody until January 30.

The charges include:

July 25, 2015, at Shop Street, Galway, the accused dishonestly, by deception, induced a man to pay €450 for fraudulent tickets for Electric Picnic.

August 26, 2015, in Navan, he induced a woman to accept as genuine two fraudulent Electric Picnic tickets for €500.

December 30 that year, in Navan, induced a male to accept as genuine two fraudulent Justin Bieber tickets at €200.

Further charges, relating to last year, state: