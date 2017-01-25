Man loses claim against hotel over nightclub ‘assault’

A “drunk, aggressive, argumentative, angry, and belligerent” insurance broker, who claimed he had been assaulted by bouncers at a Dublin nightclub, has lost a €60,000 damages claim against the Russell Court Hotel and now faces a hefty legal costs bill.

Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke said Michael Halloran, of Braemor Drive, Churchtown, Dublin, had attempted to headbutt one of two bouncers who were attempting to eject him from the club.

Halloran, aged 29, said he was a broker with Aon Insurance and on January 26, 2012, was attending a work party with colleagues at Dicey’s Beer Garden, Russell Court Hotel, Harcourt Street, Dublin.

He said he had been dancing and when a colleague was ejected he had tried to have him allowed back in but had been pushed and grabbed by the neck and arms by security staff. He had fallen, hitting and injuring his head.

Barrister Desmond Dockery, for the hotel, told Mr Halloran he had been performing back and front flips on the dance floor and security staff had no option but to approach him.

Mr Dockery said “all bets were off when you headbutted a member of security during an attempt to eject you”.

Judge Groarke, dismissing Halloran’s case and awarding costs against him, said he had probably erred on the side of caution when admitting he had eight pints to drink on the night. The security staff were entitled to expel him.

The judge said he had viewed CCTV coverage of the incident and it seemed to him Mr Halloran had tried to headbutt a bouncer.

“He was drunk, aggressive, argumentative, demanding, angry, and belligerent. He did sustain an injury to his head but it was not as a result of an assault or negligence on the part of staff,” Judge Groarke said.

Halloran had conceded in evidence that he had told nightclub staff he worked in insurance and that his injury was “a €100,000 case”.

“Let me say that even if the case had merit it should have been taken in the District Court. I find there was no assault and no negligence on the part of staff and I dismiss the claim with costs,” Judge Groarke said.

Halloran had sued P&B Security Services Limited, said to be in liquidation, and Triglen Holdings, trading as the Russell Court Hotel, Harcourt Street, Dublin.