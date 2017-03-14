Man loses €60k injuries claim

An “obviously very strong man”, who knocked down two bouncers and threatened to knock down two others, has lost a €60,000 personal injuries claim against a pub and a security firm.

Software developer Raymond Brennan, aged 45, was also ordered by Circuit Court President Mr Justice Raymond Groarke to pay the costs of both defendants, which will be at least €15,000.

Mr Brennan, of Palmerstown Square, Palmerstown, Dublin, told the court he had been in The Silver Granite pub in Palmerstown with his wife and daughter on June 10, 2012, watching a soccer match on television when he was asked to leave.

He said he had been taken outside by two bouncers and knocked to the ground, sustaining a laceration to the right side of his temple, bruising and swelling to the right side of his jaw.

Dental nurse Deborah Gargan told Robert McGarr, defending, that she had noticed Mr Brennan, who seemed to be tipsy, dancing with his daughter on top of his shoulders.

He was holding both her hands and swaying dance-like. She had not seen what took place outside.

Judge Groarke said Mr Brennan claimed the bouncers had used force to put him out of the pub, force he alleged was unnecessary or excessive and which he had described as an assault.

He claimed to have been behaving naturally and normally in the bar.

The judge said he found Ms Gargan, an independent onlooker, to be an impressive witness whose evidence was in contrast to the description of events given by Mr Brennan.

Mr McGarr said the pub was extremely busy. Children had to be off the premises at a particular time.

Judge Groarke said the manager had approached Mr Brennan and had asked him to take his child out.

Mr Brennan said somebody “barked” at him and two bouncers had taken hold of him and were taking him out.

The judge said that on the way out Mr Brennan had struggled with them and claimed he had been assaulted.

He claimed he had been thrown to the ground outside, causing him injury.

Judge Groarke said he had been told Mr Brennan had made a threatening movement and the bouncers had responded.

The court was not sure if a bouncer on either side of him marching him out constituted assault.

“Mr Brennan was using violence to have himself released as in his view he was being unlawfully detained and entitled to use force. He is obviously a very strong individual and I cannot find he was being unlawfully removed,” he said.

“That he thought he was being unlawfully removed did not entitle him to attack the bouncers.”