Man killed with hatchet in row over chihuahua

A man was killed with a hatchet in a row over a pedigree chihuahua that failed to father enough pups, the Central Criminal Court was told.

Michael O’Higgins, prosecuting, opened the trial of Wayne Cluskey, aged 25, and Josh Turner, aged 24, both of Mooretown, Ratoath, Co Meath, who have pleaded not guilty to the murder of Christopher Nevin, 27, at Tailteann Road, Navan, on November 19, 2015.

Mr O’Higgins said the two men were part of a “joint enterprise” . “They had a joint plan to inflict serious injury or death on Mr Nevin.”

Outlining the evidence to the jury, he said Mr Nevin owned a number of dogs, including three female chihuahuas intended for breeding. He got a male chihuahua from Mr Turner to “cover the three females”, but after two or three months, only one was pregnant. He said Mr Nevin believed the pregnant chihuahua would provide him with only one pup and “there was a dispute as to what benefit Mr Turner would be entitled to”.

Mr O’Higgins said the jury would see CCTV footage of a silver Honda Civic car pulling up to the house at Tailteann Road at about 2pm on November 19. He said Mr Turner got out of the car firstly and knocked on a window. Mr Nevin came outside and the two men talked for a short time, before Mr Turner is seen moving back with his arms up. He said Mr Cluskey came into the picture at that stage and “began to strike Mr Nevin”. He said the attack gained in ferocity and Mr Nevin was struck with a hatchet. He later died of his injuries.

Mr Cluskey and Mr Turner left the scene in a car and later went voluntarily to Navan Garda Station. Mr O’Higgins said they put forward their justification for what happened and that they are not disputing that they were the “men in the attack”, seen on the CCTV footage.

The trial continues.