Man jailed over threat to kill publican

A man who threatened to kill a publican if he gave court evidence against him was sentenced to one year of imprisonment yesterday.

Owen Roche, aged 32, of 2 Cluain Ard, Duntahane Road, Fermoy, Co Cork, pleaded guilty to three charges, including threatening to kill Liam Walsh of the Abbey Bar at Abbey St, Fermoy, Co Cork, on August 21, 2015. One count related to an offence on September 4, 2015, where he threatened to interfere with a witness in the case.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed a 16-month jail term with four months suspended and backdated to July 2016 at Cork Circuit Criminal Court.

Det Garda Denis Ryan said in effect Roche called into the pub, spoke to the publican and then became angry and threatened Mr Walsh.

In respect of the initial incident, Det Garda Ryan said Roche had been barred from the premises but arrived nonetheless on August 21 looking to be served.

He reacted so aggressively to being refused that gardaí had to be called.

As they were restraining him at the scene, Roche made direct threats to Mr Walsh, shouting, “I will fucking sort you, I will fucking get you tomorrow.”

Brendan Kelly, defending, said, “He is 32 years of age. He has worked all his life but he has also battled alcoholism, which is the genesis of all his difficulties.”