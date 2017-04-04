Man jailed over street assault

Home»Today's Stories

Tuesday, April 04, 2017

A 64-year-old woman suffered a frightening experience in Ballincollig, Co Cork, when she was the victim of an assault by a drunken man on the street.

Judge Olann Kelleher sentenced David McCoy, aged 35, of 13, Innishmore Square, Ballincollig, Co Cork, to five months in prison for the unprovoked assault and other offences including smashing the window of the All Dolled Up salon costing €1,000 to repair.

“The assault was very frightening for this lady at the time,” Judge Kelleher said.

The man pleaded guilty to carrying out the assault and to causing damage to the salon and to a car parked on Station Road.

McCoy had been drinking spirits since 10.30am on February 13 , the trial heard.

