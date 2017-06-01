Home»Today's Stories

Man jailed for ramming three taxis and garda van

Thursday, June 01, 2017
Elaine Keogh

A man who rammed three taxis, as well as a garda van in a stolen car, was yesterday jailed for six months at Dundalk circuit criminal court yesterday.

Aaron Brady (right) at Dundalk Circuit Court. Picture: Ciara Wilkinson
The court heard one of the taxis was forced onto two wheels by the ramming.

The accused was deported from the US last week and arrested on his arrival at Dublin Airport on foot of warrants from the district court and circuit court in Dundalk that were issued in 2013.

Aaron Brady, aged 26, from Monog Road, Crossmaglen, Co Armagh, had pleaded guilty to the circuit court offences and was due to be sentenced in April 2013 but had, the court heard, instead gone to the UK and then to the US.

His defence barrister said the man before the court was ‘a different person’ to that shown on Garda CCTV driving the stolen car in Dundalk in the early hours of October 2, 2011.

Gda Sgt John Moroney, Dundalk told the court he was in the Garda patrol van on Park St, Dundalk about 4.10am, when the car, a Golf, pulled up alongside it and he and another Garda recognised Brady as the driver.

Brady gave them the fingers, revved the car so the wheels spun and he did not have his hands on the steering wheel.

The car, which had been stolen in a creeper burglary in Co Cavan and was fitted with false plates, was driven dangerously by Brady on a circular route around Dundalk town centre.

The CCTV of the driving was shown to Judge Petria McDonnell and shows Brady ramming three taxis before speeding off.

Brady had pleaded guilty to using the stolen vehicle, criminal damage to the patrol van and dangerous driving.

KEYWORDS court, dundalk

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

