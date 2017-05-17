Man jailed for having drugs worth €11k

A man storing €11,000 worth of cocaine substitute pentedrone has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

The drug was found concealed in the garden of a house in Cork.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed the sentence on Eoin O’Sullivan, aged 29, of 21 Bridevalley View, Fairhill.

The sentence of three years was backdated to November 2016, as O’Sullivan was in custody since that date. The last eight months was suspended.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in November.

Detective Garda Kevin McCarthy said the white powder drug was found when gardaí went to the propertywith a search warrant on April 19, 2014.

O’Sullivan was not present but subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply. The accused told gardaí he was storing the drug for another person to clear a drug debt.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused had been addicted to heroin but got off it in Limerick prison through a methadone treatment programme and is now undergoing post-treatment counselling.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said an aggravating factor was that this is a synthetic drug and caused some difficulties in its identification.

On the question of mitigation, the judge said it was not clear if the accused had shown insight and remorse and displayed an understanding.

However, the judge said it was a positive sign O’Sullivan had attended a drug counsellor and a drug relapse prevention course.

While he did co-operate with the gardaí there was also a suggestion he posed a high risk of reoffending.