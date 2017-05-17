Home»Today's Stories

Man jailed for having drugs worth €11k

Wednesday, May 17, 2017
Liam Heylin

A man storing €11,000 worth of cocaine substitute pentedrone has been sentenced to three years’ imprisonment.

The drug was found concealed in the garden of a house in Cork.

Judge Gerard O’Brien imposed the sentence on Eoin O’Sullivan, aged 29, of 21 Bridevalley View, Fairhill.

The sentence of three years was backdated to November 2016, as O’Sullivan was in custody since that date. The last eight months was suspended.

O’Sullivan pleaded guilty when he was arraigned at Cork Circuit Criminal Court in November.

Detective Garda Kevin McCarthy said the white powder drug was found when gardaí went to the propertywith a search warrant on April 19, 2014. 

O’Sullivan was not present but subsequently pleaded guilty to the charge of having the drug for the purpose of sale or supply. The accused told gardaí he was storing the drug for another person to clear a drug debt.

Paula McCarthy, defence barrister, said the accused had been addicted to heroin but got off it in Limerick prison through a methadone treatment programme and is now undergoing post-treatment counselling.

Judge Gerard O’Brien said an aggravating factor was that this is a synthetic drug and caused some difficulties in its identification. 

On the question of mitigation, the judge said it was not clear if the accused had shown insight and remorse and displayed an understanding.

However, the judge said it was a positive sign O’Sullivan had attended a drug counsellor and a drug relapse prevention course.

While he did co-operate with the gardaí there was also a suggestion he posed a high risk of reoffending.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Civilian dead remembered among over 500 Cork revolution fatalities

Ministers unsure on Enda Kenny exit plan

Ireland was ‘lucky’ to escape cyber attack; HSE continues to block external emails

School opened for one pupil to welcome 115 next term


Breaking Stories

Donation used to fund pro-Brexit campaign raised legitmately, DUP says

All HSE systems due back online today after WannaCry virus

Online clinic could be alternative abortion service, study suggests

Cork credit union sacking over lost €200k; Gardaí investigating

Lifestyle

Looking into your eyes for a view of your health

Why a granny might be the perfect au pair

Palestinian writer Raja Shehadeh is reading between the lines

Darina Allen: Busy days at Ballymaloe as Litfest gets underway

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, May 13, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 33
    • 39
    • 43
    • 47
    • 19

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 