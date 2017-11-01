Man jailed for growhouse

An elaborate growhouse with €66,000 worth of harvested and growing cannabis was uncovered in a remote area near Macroom and yesterday the man responsible was jailed for three years.

Adam McCarthy, aged 33, was sentenced to six years, with half of it suspended. He pleaded guilty to cultivating cannabis and possessing cannabis for sale or supply, with a combined value of €66,000, at Aughinida, Rusheen, Macroom, Co Cork.

Garda Conor Cahill told Cork Circuit Criminal Court that gardaí raided the house on August 24, 2015. They found a sophisticated growhouse operation in a number of rooms upstairs with four tents containing 46 mature cannabis plants that had a street value of €36,000.

They found 1.5kg of harvested cannabis herb downstairs, with an estimated street value of €30,300, said Garda Cahill, adding that McCarthy was the registered tenant and was not at home at the time.

McCarthy met gardaí by appointment and was arrested and taken to Bandon Garda Station, where he made full admissions .

McCarthy told gardaí he was growing the cannabis to sell to his friends, said Garda Cahill, adding that he had two previous convictions for possession of cannabis but had no previous convictions for possessing cannabis for sale or supply.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said McCarthy’s plea was a notable mitigating factor, given it obviated the need for the State to legally prove possession, while he also noted that he co-operated fully with gardaí upon his arrest.

Such factors allowed him not to impose the mandatory 10-year term specified under the legislation.