Man hid in bathroom after wife’s assault complaint

A Lithuanian man hid upstairs in a bathroom at his house after his wife complained to gardaí that he had assaulted her.

This scenario was outlined at Cork District Court by Insp Gary McPolin.

Danius Brazdzionus, aged 46, pleaded guilty yesterday to a charge of resisting Garda Ross McCabe at the scene of the domestic incident at 2am on May 29.

The inspector said, that on a scale of one to 10, the obstruction of the guard ranked at five.

Judge Aingil Ní Chondúin referred to that rating of the incident and decided that a fine of €500 was appropriate in the circumstances.

Deirdre Wilson, defence solicitor, said that all of the defendant’s difficulties stemmed from alcohol and he had undergone treatment for chronic alcohol addiction.

Ms Wilson said that the accused was very regretful and that the behaviour was largely out of character. She said that the accused was working and that his wife was present in court with him yesterday to support him.

The accused had several previous convictions, including one for assault.