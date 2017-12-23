Man head-butted ex in shopping centre

A young man admitted assaulting his ex-girlfriend by head-butting her as she sat on a bench at a shopping centre and now he has been warned that he faces jail if he does not start a rehabilitation programme during Christmas.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court that he would adjourn sentencing until January 2, 2018.

If the accused man - Donal Keohane, 24, of Rylane House, Kildorrery, Cork – is in the four-week residential programme sentencing will be adjourned for him to complete it. However, he could face jail if he is not on the course at Aiséirí on that date, Judge Kelleher warned.

Keohane pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a barring order by using physical violence and head-butting the injured party. He also admitted an assault charge.

Insp. Finbarr O’Sullivan said: “On August 17 at 11.20am a call was received to attend Mahon Point shopping centre. Garda Karen Ring spoke with the injured party who was visibly upset and shaken. She outlined to gardaí that she met her boyfriend.When he arrived words were exchanged between them resulting in Mr Keohane head-butting her.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “He puts his hands up. All he can do is plead guilty. He describes the background as an argument of mutual insults. He is deeply regretful.”