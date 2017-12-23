Home»Today's Stories

Man head-butted ex in shopping centre

Saturday, December 23, 2017
Liam Heylin

A young man admitted assaulting his ex-girlfriend by head-butting her as she sat on a bench at a shopping centre and now he has been warned that he faces jail if he does not start a rehabilitation programme during Christmas.

Judge Olann Kelleher said at Cork District Court that he would adjourn sentencing until January 2, 2018.

If the accused man - Donal Keohane, 24, of Rylane House, Kildorrery, Cork – is in the four-week residential programme sentencing will be adjourned for him to complete it. However, he could face jail if he is not on the course at Aiséirí on that date, Judge Kelleher warned.

Keohane pleaded guilty to a charge of breaching a barring order by using physical violence and head-butting the injured party. He also admitted an assault charge.

Insp. Finbarr O’Sullivan said: “On August 17 at 11.20am a call was received to attend Mahon Point shopping centre. Garda Karen Ring spoke with the injured party who was visibly upset and shaken. She outlined to gardaí that she met her boyfriend.When he arrived words were exchanged between them resulting in Mr Keohane head-butting her.”

Frank Buttimer, defence solicitor, said: “He puts his hands up. All he can do is plead guilty. He describes the background as an argument of mutual insults. He is deeply regretful.”


© Irish Examiner Ltd. All rights reserved

KEYWORDS

courts

More in this Section

Garda investigate after man found in public toilets dies

Emergency housing bid dismissed

The Christmas homecoming that was 15 years in the making

Honan Chapel windows are brought to light again in new book on Cork’s Harry Clarke


Breaking Stories

Santa comes early as two lucky Euromillions players scoop €500,000 each

Homeless charity Focus sees 7% rise in people availing of their services

Time has come for Ireland to start increasing spending on aid, says Varadkar

22-year-old man dies in Longford crash

Lifestyle

Working around the Christmas tree: Meet the people who will be in work on the big day

Ask Audrey: 'Most houses in Bishopstown are smaller than a Centre of Culture in Clonmel'

Six movers and shakers of the arts scene on their 2017 highlights and 2018 expectations

2017 a fine year for games consoles

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 20, 2017

    • 15
    • 16
    • 18
    • 26
    • 27
    • 38
    • 43

Full Lotto draw results »