Man guilty of assault on day of daughter’s funeral

A father whose four-year-old daughter died found himself facing sentencing yesterday on a charge of assault causing harm to a man he met in Cork City in the hours after the funeral.

Sinead Behan, barrister for the accused, Paul Martin, said yesterday at Cork Circuit Criminal Court that Martin’s daughter had died two weeks earlier.

“This was day of his daughter’s funeral,” said Ms Behan. “He had no previous convictions and this assault was out of character for him. He had an awful lot of alcohol on the night.”

Martin, of St Mary’s, Clogheen Cross, Old Blarney Rd, Cork, and Scott Wilson, of Churchfield Place East, Churchfield, Cork, pleaded guilty to assault causing harm to Kristian Dalgarno on September 18, 2015.

The defendants gathered €5,500 for the injured party.

Niamh Stewart, barrister for Wilson, said he was very remorseful for his actions.

Judge Seán Ó Donnabháin said: “I think they may have learned their lesson already. To mark their pleas of guilty, I will imposed six-month suspended sentences.”

Det Sgt Jason Lynch said that all of the parties appeared to have been in conversation on Lavitt’s Quay moments before the assault occurred.

“A fight broke out. Mr Dalgarno was knocked to the ground and punched and kicked. There was a bit of a melee,” said Det Sgt Lynch.